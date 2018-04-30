Persons of interest developed in Oxford shooting

Oxford police have two people they want to talk to after a shot was fired at a party Friday night.

Police said images taken from cameras around the Oxford Square show a man in a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey arriving in an older Chevy Tahoe.

Another man is wearing a North Carolina Tar Heels Jersey.

One person was hurt by broken glass during that incident at The Lyric.

Police are calling both men "persons of interest."

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.