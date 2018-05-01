Lenoir, Harris to face off for Shelby County Mayor

Shelby County residents made their voices heard in the primary election Tuesday.

The primary elections spanned several offices, including county mayor, sheriff, and all of the seats on the county commission.

Despite fears that old equipment would delay results again, everything went smoothly and the election commision celebrated a successful night.

The winners of each primary race Tuesday will move on to the county general election in August.

Shelby County Mayor

Shelby County Mayor represents the biggest and most expensive race.

Lee Harris claimed victory in the Democratic primary Tuesday night after getting more than 70 percent of the vote with more than 90 percent of precincts reporting.

"I'm very surprised, but it's encouraging," Harris said of his more than 20,000 vote victory. "I've never seen so much energy and excitement out there...The people are ready to see this community move forward."

David Lenoir is the expected nominee from the Republican primary. He declared victory with a nearly 10,000 vote lead over Terry Roland with 90 percent of the precincts reporting.

“Elections are won at the polls, so I want to thank the voters for showing up today,” Lenoir said. “I’m fortunate to have a great team of not only the coworkers I have at the trustees’ office that have put up a great record and allowed me to serve this community, but also a great campaign team of volunteers. That’s where the elections are won.”

WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson said both candidates are "highly credentialed" and worthy of the nominations.

"Two really strong candidates. In a sense, Shelby County can't lose with either of those candidates," Nelson said.

Shelby County Sheriff

Democrat Floyd Bonner will be running against Republican Dale Lane in the general election in August.

Lane was unopposed in his primary election. He's currently the Director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness. Lane has been in law enforcement since 1987, working for the Millington Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

"We're really excited. We believe that the best days in Shelby County are ahead of us," Lane said. "We have a comprehensive plan that we're going to put together not only to lower our crime rate, but to reduce fear and improve the quality of life for all our citizens."

Bonner beat out Bennie Cobb for his party's nomination. Bonner is currently Chief Deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and has been with the sheriff's office since 1980.

"You know we're going to run a good race this summer, and we hope that we'll be in for the next three months but it'll be a lot of things that we're talking about--transparency and community engagement. Things that we'd like to see with our school resource officers," Bonner said.

For a look at all other elections that were on the ballot Tuesday, click here.

