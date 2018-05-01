Nanny pleads guilty to filling child's feeding tube with salt - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Nanny pleads guilty to filling child's feeding tube with salt

A former Cordova nanny pleaded guilty to intentionally making a special needs child ill.

Tiffany Johnson, 34, was sentenced to six years in prison for aggravated assault. A judge ordered her to serve 90 days in prison and the remainder on probation.

Investigators said Johnson was placing "massive" amounts of salt in the 8-year-old boy's feeding tube.

The boy, who was in a wheelchair and could not care for himself, was taken to the hospital several times between March and August 2014 for a variety of ailments.

The boy has not had the same illness since Johnson stopped working for the family in August 2014.

