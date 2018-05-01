Study ranks most fun states in America

With summer just around the corner and families planning out their vacations, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Most Fun States in America.



To determine the states offering the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment, WalletHub compared the 50 states in 25 categories, including movie costs, accessibility of national parks, and casinos per capita.

Top 10 Most Fun States in America:

California New York Nevada Florida Illinois Washington Texas Colorado Pennsylvania Minnesota

Key Stats:

California has the most movie theaters (per square root of population), 0.0861, which is 8.4 times more than in Delaware, the state with the fewest at 0.0103.

California has the most restaurants (per square root of population), 4.9536, which is 7.4 times more than in North Dakota, the state with the fewest at 0.6655.

Texas has the most amusement parks (per square root of population), 0.0143, which is 20.4 times more than in West Virginia, the state with the fewest at 0.0007.

California has the most fitness centers (per square root of population), 0.6440, which is 8.8 times more than in Hawaii, the state with the fewest at 0.0732.

Minnesota has the highest personal spending on recreation services per capita, $2,212, which is 4.3 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at $513.

To view the full report and see how Mid-South states rank, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.