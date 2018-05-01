Study ranks most fun states in America - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Study ranks most fun states in America

With summer just around the corner and families planning out their vacations, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Most Fun States in America.

To determine the states offering the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment, WalletHub compared the 50 states in 25 categories, including movie costs, accessibility of national parks, and casinos per capita.

Top 10 Most Fun States in America:

  1. California
  2. New York
  3. Nevada
  4. Florida
  5. Illinois
  6. Washington
  7. Texas
  8. Colorado
  9. Pennsylvania
  10. Minnesota

Key Stats:

  • California has the most movie theaters (per square root of population), 0.0861, which is 8.4 times more than in Delaware, the state with the fewest at 0.0103.
  • California has the most restaurants (per square root of population), 4.9536, which is 7.4 times more than in North Dakota, the state with the fewest at 0.6655.
  • Texas has the most amusement parks (per square root of population), 0.0143, which is 20.4 times more than in West Virginia, the state with the fewest at 0.0007.
  • California has the most fitness centers (per square root of population), 0.6440, which is 8.8 times more than in Hawaii, the state with the fewest at 0.0732.
  • Minnesota has the highest personal spending on recreation services per capita, $2,212, which is 4.3 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at $513.

To view the full report and see how Mid-South states rank, click here.

