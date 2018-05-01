Get free ride to BSMF through Lyft

Lyft wants you to have a free ride to or from Beale Street Music Festival this year.

The ride share company partnered with Bud Light to give away up to $10,000 in free Lyft rides.

To get the free ride (up to $10), Lyft users can enter the code DILLYDILLY10 in the Lyft app.

You'll then be able to use the credit when going to or from Tom Lee Park between 1 p.m. on May 4 and 4 a.m. on May 7.

Also, don't forget to buy your tickets to BSMF18 from TicketFly.

"There have been reports of some fraudulent tickets out there, and we want to make sure that our ticket buyers have the best experience possible. And that's through TicketFly.com. Those third party online sellers, you're taking a risk," Memphis in May Director of Marketing Robert Griffin said.

