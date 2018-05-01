Recently planted trees stolen from side of S. Parkway

Thieves stole newly planted trees from the side of the road in Memphis.

The trees were planted as part of the Plant the Parkways initiative--a push to beautify the historic Memphis Parkway System.

Officials said 10 trees were stolen from the planting session on March 2. It's unclear who took them.

There is another planting session scheduled for Saturday, and officials are trying to figure out a way to keep the trees from being stolen.

“We got an email from one of our volunteers stating there are a few trees missing from the day we planted in March,” said Eldra White, executive director of Memphis City Beautiful. “We went by there and saw that at least 10 of them are gone.”

With the help of volunteers, nearly 350 new trees were planted along the Parkways as part of the new Plant the Parkway initiative.

It's a plan to restore the Parkways as a flowering tree trail as established in the 1950s.

“We are all very disappointed and surprised someone would take, you know, trees planted by volunteers who worked really hard to get them in the ground,” White said.

White suspects whoever stole the trees sold them. White said each tree is valued at $100.

The next planting happens Saturday, May 5 along North Parkway, and volunteers will plant additional trees in the area.

“We're going to have to consider our staking in that regard to have it a little bit more secure, wiring, that kind of thing,” White said.

Volunteers are still welcomed at the next planting session on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

