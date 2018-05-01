Michael Nelson lends political expertise to WMC5

Michael Nelson is lending his political expertise to WMC Action News 5 as a corespondent.

Nelson is the Fulmer Professor of Political Science at Rhodes College, a Senior Fellow at the University of Virginia's Miller Center, and a Senior Contributing Editor and Book Editor of the Cook Political Report.

Nelson has written more than 25 books about the presidency, elections, public policy and more. His most recent book is titled Trump's First Year.

According to a Hauenstein Center survey of college courses on the American presidency, two of Nelson’s books on the presidency rank among the top five most frequently studied: The Presidency and the Political System (first) and The American Presidency: Origins and Development, 1776-2015, with Sidney M. Milkis (fifth).

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.