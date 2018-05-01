U of M decreases online tuition rates - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

U of M decreases online tuition rates

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The University of Memphis is lowering rates for its online program starting in the fall.

The rate for undergraduate out-of-state tuition will decrease by 12 percent to $420 per credit hour.

U of M Global offers more than 60 online programs, including degrees and graduate certificates.

More than 7,000 students enroll each year.

