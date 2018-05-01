Middle school student's death ruled suicide

The body of a Memphis middle school student was found Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Memphis Police Department confirmed the girl's death was a suicide.

The 14-year-old victim was a student at Riverview Middle School. Her body was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a house on Benford Street in South Memphis.

[Editor's note: WMC Action News 5 does not usually report suicides. Initial reports from the scene said this girl's death could have been a homicide. In fact, MPD was not sure at first. We have updated the story and left it up in order to inform those who saw the story Tuesday of the new details.]

