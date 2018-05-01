Woman killed, 2 more injured in crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman killed, 2 more injured in crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One woman has died after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday, Memphis Police Department said.

The accident happened near the intersection of Kearney and South Highland avenues shortly before 6 p.m.

Two women were also hospitalized in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly