MPD investigating Frayser shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting off of Frayser Boulevard. 

Police said a man is in critical condition and has been hospitalized. However, it's unclear at this time where the shooting actually happened.  

