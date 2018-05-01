April goes into the record books as one of the coolest on record

April is in the books, and May begins on a warm note.

The high temperature in Memphis reached 82 degrees on May 1, which is the first time the temperature had climbed above 80 degrees since November 2, 2017.

However, that was preceded by one of the coolest Aprils on record. The average temperature for the month of April 2018 was 56.3 degrees.

That was 6 degrees below average, and according to records from the National Weather Service Office in Memphis, that makes this the third coolest April on record.

April was also a very soggy month with a total rainfall of 7.86 inches, which is 2.36 inches above average. There was only one dry weekend for the month and that was the last weekend of the month.

Here are some other interesting tidbits for the month:

The coolest day was April 7 with a high of 47 and a low temperature of 33.



The warmest day of the month was April 12 when the high temperature reached 80 degrees.



This April was only a frosty month with several frost threats and one that extended a day beyond what is typically the last frost date of April 15.



This April wasn't one of the wettest months but it will certainly be remembered as a rainy month. Memphis International Airport, where the official rainfall reading is recorded, posted rainfall of a trace or more on 13 days of the month of April with the heaviest rainfall for the month on April 14 with 3.02 inches of rain, which broke the daily rainfall total for that date.

Now that this cool and soggy month is in the books, it's time to start preparing for the summer heat because it will be here soon.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.