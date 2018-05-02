Grizzlies drop interim tag, introduce Bickerstaff as head coach

It's official: J.B. Bickerstaff is the new permanent head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies formally introduced the new head coach Wednesday morning.

The team announced Tuesday that they will remove the interim tag from Bickerstaff's position, inking the head coach to a three-year deal.

Despite going just 15-48 under Bickerstaff after the firing of his predecessor David Fizdale, Grizzlies management believes they can win and like the chemistry Bickerstaff brings to the team.

It's his first full-time gig, but Bickerstaff did serve as interim head coach before. He finished 37-34 with the Rockets in 2015-16 after the firing of Kevin McHale.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.