Hate crimes on rise in Tennessee

Hate crimes are on the rise in Tennessee.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a crime report showing criminal offenses motivated by a known bias increased nearly 11 percent in 2017.

Racial, ethnicity or ancestry bias was the known motivation for nearly 57 percent of the hate crimes.

Biases against black people made up nearly 38 percent of all known biases.

The most common reported hate crime was assault.

You can read the full report below:

