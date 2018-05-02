No major voting issues reported despite antiquated machines

Voters are still using machines bought in 2005. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The Shelby County primary election results are in as voting went by with only a few gaffes, despite concerns of delays.

Shelby County Election Administrator Linda Phillips said overall, operations went "pretty flawlessly," with final results being reported within three hours.

Phillips admits the commission had some small hiccups, including at gas leak near one of the polling locations at Raleigh-Bartlett Meadows Elementary, where voters had to be evacuated.

She also said the commission needs to purchase new voting machines because the current machines haven't been upgraded in more than a decade.

"We do have a proposal to replace the equipment," Phillips said. "You know, it's really nearing the end of its life. Our major problems this morning were machines where the legs didn't want to stand up anymore. So, the equipment is getting old. It needs to be replaced."

Phillips said most of the voting booths were bought in 2005.

"That's pretty ancient for a computer," she said. "I bet no one out there is using the same cell phone they were using in 2005."

The same equipment will be used in August and November elections, but a request for electronic voting booths has been submitted, and comes with a price tag of $8-12 million.

Phillips also said there was a delay with the company that moves the voting equipment. They were running about an hour late.

Despite this, Phillips still said it was an overall quick voting day across the county.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.