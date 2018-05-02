11-year-old found following City Watch Alert - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

11-year-old found following City Watch Alert

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Departments said a child reported missing after walking out of school Tuesday has been found. 

Police said Freddie White, 11, walked out of Grizzlies Prep Charter School at 3:40 p.m.

A City Watch was issued for him at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The boy was located and the City Watch was canceled by 1:30 p.m.

MPD thanks the public for their help in locating him. 

