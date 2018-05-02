Arkansas Highway Patrol nabs 340 pounds of marijuana on I-40

Arkansas Highway Patrol officers stopped a driver with millions of dollars worth of marijuana in their car.

AHP officers conducted the inspection at a weigh station on Interstate 40 in Alma.

Officers then discovered 340 pounds of marijuana and 2,340 units of cannabis oil--a total value of $2.2 million.

The 45-year-old driver from California was taken to jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

