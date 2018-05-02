MHP looking to hire cadets for training - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MHP looking to hire cadets for training

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
JACKSON, MS (WMC) -

Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for a new class of troopers.

The group is now accepting applications for its incoming cadet class.

The program helps train cadets on Mississippi law and investigation methods, and other skills like first aid and firearms use.

