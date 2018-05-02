Crash stops traffic on I-55 bridge

One lane of traffic is open in both the northbound and southbound lanes (Source: TDOT)

A two-vehicle crash on the I-55 bridge caused a huge traffic back-up between Arkansas and Tennessee.

Traffic was shut down in both directions on the bridge as crews cleared the crash. The traffic backup lasted nearly two hours Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened when when a Chevrolet Silverado in the outside lane crossed over into the inside lane and struck a freightliner on the passenger side.

Police determined the driver of the Silverado was at fault in the crash.

Officers said one of the vehicles involved reportedly caught fire.

Both drivers told police there were no injuries and declined medical attention.

