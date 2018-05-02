AutoZone Liberty Bowl announces date, time for 2018 game

The 60th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be held on Monday, Dec. 31 at 2:45 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

“December 31st at 2:45 p.m. is a great date and time for fans to attend the game and for those around the world who will be watching on ESPN,” said Steve Ehrhart, executive director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is proud to secure this much coveted television window as part of ESPN’s New Year’s weekend lineup of games. The December 31st date provides the AutoZone Liberty Bowl a terrific opportunity to showcase two outstanding universities from the SEC and Big 12, the Memphis community, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is the seventh oldest bowl game in America, and to date, 61 different university have participated in the game.

The bowl game's 60-year history has featured many of college football’s greatest coaches and players, including Bear Bryant, Steve Spurrier, and Urban Meyer as well as Heisman Trophy winners Ernie Davis, Terry Baker, Doug Flutie, and Bo Jackson.

The Iowa State Cyclones defeated the hometown Memphis Tigers 21-20 in last year's game.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has an estimated annual economic impact of $25 million to $30 million on the Memphis economy, according to a release.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.