Top-100 local basketball prospect commits to Penny Hardaway, Tigers

One of the top ranked basketball prospects in the city of Memphis committed to the University of Memphis on Wednesday night.

Malcolm Dandridge--a 4-star prospect who's ranked the No. 82 overall prospect in the nation by 247Sports--gave Penny Hardaway his first commitment of the 2019 class.

Dandridge will join former East High School teammates Alex Lomax and Jayden Hardaway--both members of the 2018 recruiting class--at Memphis.

He's the fourth local prospect--joining Lomax, Hardaway, and Tyler Harris--to commit to Penny since he became the Tigers coach in late March.

Only Chandler Lawson (No. 50 overall prospect) and James Wiseman (No. 1 overall), who both play at East High School and were coached by Penny, are ranked higher than Dandridge in Memphis

Memphis' 2019 class now ranks tied for the 19th best class nationally, and the 2018 class is currently ranked 28th nationally, according to 247Sports.

The Tigers haven't signed a top 30 recruiting class since 2015--a class that featured Dedric and K.J. Lawson and finished 9th nationally. Of the seven players who signed with the Tigers in 2015, only one--Jeremiah Martin--is still on the roster.

