New natural gas plant operating in Memphis

The most efficient gas plant of its kind in the world is now open in South Memphis.

The Tennessee Valley Authority's Allen Natural Gas Plant will generate roughly 1,000 megawatts of power—or enough to power more than 500,000 homes and businesses.

The gas plant is located near the old coal-fired plant in South Memphis.

Last year, high levels of lead and arsenic were discovered in the groundwater under the coal plant.

Officials later revealed the contamination does not affect the city's drinking water.

