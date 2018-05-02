Upcoming film 'Indivisible' was partially filmed in Memphis

A movie called "Indivisible" is set to hit theaters this coming fall, and it’s based on an extraordinary true story.

“Indivisible” is set during a time of war that focuses on an Army chaplain and his wife.

Carrying burdens others can't comprehend, the couple faces one more battle: the fight to save their marriage.

“This is footage that no one’s seen yet and we're happy to share it with the TV-5 audience,” said David Evans.

Evans, the director and writer of the film, said “Indivisible” is a community partnership between his company Graceworks Pictures and Calvary Church, where Reverend Lynn Holmes is the lead pastor.

“We feel like this movie will really reach a broad audience in addition to the spiritual aspects of the feel, there are some incredible action sequences,” Evans said.

The cast includes Grey's Anatomy stars Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening. It also features Tia Mowry and several rising actors.

WMC Action News 5's anchor Kontji Anthony even makes an appearance in the film during a newsroom scene!

More than 200 people from Calvary Church volunteered to be extras in the movie. They even brought in some interns from Liberty University to get some experience in filmmaking.

“People who showed up in Memphis who brought themselves here just to be a part of a project like this and to get experience behind the scenes,” Evans said.

Evans said “Indivisible” awakens the heart of every couple to the reality that the most important battle they'll ever wage is the fight for their marriage.

“We want to get the people into the theaters who need to hear this message, whether they are in the military or not, there are characters in this film that speak to everyone in the situations they are dealing with and help people identify with specific issues that people are facing,” Evans said.

