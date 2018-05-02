$200K worth of marijuana found in Tipton Co. house

A man who was growing more than $200,000 worth of marijuana is now behind bars, according to Tipton County Sheriff's Office.

It’s also the second largest marijuana grow house bust they’ve made in recent history.

"This was high-grade marijuana,” said Tipton County Sheriff Chief Daugherty said. “They refer to it on the street as Kush. Worth a lot of money."

Deputies searched a home on Sneed Road in south Tipton County on April 26. They obtained a search warrant after learning that marijuana was being shipped to the home.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found 52 marijuana plants along with a sophisticated irrigation, ventilation, and lighting system to facilitate plant growth.

While officers were investigating the marijuana operation, the homeowner, 44-year-old Richard Brian Tamboli, entered the home.

Deputies arrested Tamboli and charged him with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, possession of heroin, possession of Adderall, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"This was great work by our narcotic officers to execute this search warrant and seize all the narcotics, marijuana plants, and illegal contraband associated with the grow operation. These are 52 plants that will not reach the streets of Tipton County or anywhere else for that matter,” said Sheriff J.T. “Pancho” Chumley. “I have made a vow to aggressively pursue and apprehend these individuals who use and sell illegal narcotics and we will not back off.”

Tamboli is out on bond,

