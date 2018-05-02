MPD arrests man accused of kidnapping, raping Orange Mound girl

Memphis Police Department has arrested the man they said kidnapped and raped a girl while walking home from school in Orange Mound.

A warrant was issued for Bobby Milton's arrest Tuesday night, and he was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Before he was arrested, we showed Paul Crutcher--Bobby Milton's former neighbor--why police were looking for Milton, who's accused of kidnapping and raping a girl walking home from school, in the area of Deadrick Avenue and Pendleton Street last week.

"No, I didn't know he had anything to do with that. I heard about that story, but not Bobby," Crutcher said.

He said Milton and his girlfriend lived two doors down and moved out a few months ago, but he never knew Milton to be violent.

"I never saw any physical fighting between them. It was always the argument and cursing and stuff like that, but nothing physical," Crutcher said.

We checked court records and found Milton has been accused of violence three times in the past.

In two incidents, assault charges were dismissed, but in 2011, Milton's girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time, accused him of hitting her in the face with his fist.

Records show Milton was sentenced to 22 months probation for that attack.

We stopped by the last few known houses where Milton lived, including one located just blocks away from where police said the kidnapping and rape took place.

The landlord confirmed Milton lived there up until last Wednesday when he disappeared.

We also stopped by a home that neighbors said belongs to Milton's father, but no one answered.

