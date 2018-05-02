Multiple cars vandalized in Downtown Memphis

Talk about a rude awakening for some downtown residents.

Someone apparently walked down the street and randomly slashed tires and keyed cars

It happened on Court Avenue right around the square, apparently in the overnight hours, leaving motorists with hundreds of dollars worth of damage.

"I was not happy. The sun was coming up and I had to deal with two flat tires," Connell Hall said.

There was nothing good about Hall's morning--two tires slashed and someone left a long scratch along the side of his car.

"I parked around 11 and got up at 5 so I would have figured it happened around then," he said.

Hall might have thought someone had some sort of grudge against him, except his car wasn't the only one.

"Yes, when I came in this morning, I saw all these cars all the way down the block, then tires were slashed. I think it's totally ridiculous," Robert Clayton said. "People got up this morning to go to work. Every tire is flat, some had two or three tires [flat]."

Memphis Police Department said in total eight cars were vandalized.

MPD believes it's dealing with one suspect who went on a tire slashing spree starting on Court Avenue and North Main, then crossing the street and continuing all the way to B.B. King.

We checked MPD's Crime Watch website and in the last couple of months, Downtown Memphis has had less than 20 reports of vandalism.

Teresa Peet has lived in Downtown Memphis for 10 years, and she said her car has been vandalized several times.

"Man, they have been breaking the windows out. They have stolen tools out the car. They have broke door knobs off the car," Peet said.

But this has never happened to Hall.

"Never anything like this, no," he said. And he hopes to keep it that way.

If you have any information in these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

