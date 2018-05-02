Neighbors chase off burglars in Berclair

Nosy neighbors chased off a trio of bungling burglars in Berclair, but not before getting cell phone pics and surveillance video of the crooks.

Desera Crane wasn't surprised one bit when her mom, Tammy Rodriguez, confronted the burglars in front of their neighbor's house on Vaughn Road last Thursday around 10:30 a.m.

"That's normal for around here," Crane said. "Like, we're real close. We all look out for each other around here."

Tammy questioned two of the three suspects about why they were in the neighborhood, snapping cell phone pics as she did it.

When asked by a reporter if she was frightened while confronting the suspects, Tammy replied, "Well, not really. I mean, yes, but no. I mean, I was scared they might have a gun, but other than that, no ma'am."

Another neighbor's surveillance video shows a young male suspect in a gray hoodie kicking in the side door of the victim's house. Another young guy in a red jacket enters the home with him. About three minutes later, the burglar in red runs out of the house with a TV in his hands and takes off through the backyard.

"One guy had a couple of bags in his hand," said neighbor Michael Bush, "and the second one had the TV in his arms. He dropped it in the park across the street."

Bush's home security system recorded the burglary. It also recorded video of Tammy pulling up on two of the suspects on the street. That's when she took the pictures. She even gave chase when they drove away.

"I followed him to get a picture of his tag number," she said, "and he made a u-turn in the middle of Macon. And that's when I turned around and followed him back down our street."

Two men, one woman, scared off by nosy neighbors on a tight-knit Vaughn Street.

"It's just like another part of our family," said Desera Crane. "We've all lived here for so long. My grandma owned this house. My mom lived here since she was 15. So we're all pretty close."

"Like I put on Facebook," Rodriguez said, "all eyes are on you. Everybody's watching in this neighborhood."

Memphis Police Department said the Tennessee tag, license number BHL-164, wasn't registered to the car, a green Mazda Protege. They think the car may have been stolen.

If you have any information about the crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

