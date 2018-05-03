Boy, 12, found after not returning home from school - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Boy, 12, found after not returning home from school

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Taylor Davis
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department ended the search for a boy who never returned home from school Wednesday.

Police said Taylor Davis, 12, attends Sherwood Middle School and did not return home after school.

He was found Thursday.

