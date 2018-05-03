Collierville named one of America's best Main Streets - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Collierville named one of America's best Main Streets

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) -

The town of Collierville is getting some national recognition.

The town was named one of the 25 quarter finalists in America's Best Main Streets competition.

The street's profile describes it as a charming community of shops and restaurants.

