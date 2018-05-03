Ukulele classes offered at Memphis library

Make beautiful music at the library, with a Ukulele. The Memphis Public Library is hosting Ukulele classes on Thursdays at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.

These classes are free and open to all ages but if you've never played the Ukulele, you need to schedule a time before class to learn some of the basics.

If you are interested in the class, contact Sue Schnitzer at 901-415-2843 or via email, sue.schnitzer@memphistn.gov.

The classes are one hour sessions, 6 p.m to 7 -p.m.

