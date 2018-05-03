Why severe chances are low this weekend

A cold front will move from west to east into the Mid-South on Friday and interact with warm, humid air. Typically, this would result in a high chance for storms, but severe chances are very low.

As this front moves east, it will gradually weaken because it will no longer have the instability needed to maintain intensity. There will be spotty showers and storms out ahead of the front on Friday, but the best chances will be on Saturday.

FRIDAY: Friday morning will be mostly dry, but there could be scattered showers in the late afternoon and early evening. However, rain should be east of downtown Memphis when the music starts at Beale Street Music Festival on Friday night.

SATURDAY: The front will make its final push through the area on Saturday, which is why showers will be more likely this day. It will not be a wash-out and rain still looks scattered. Since this weak front will be moving in early in the day, instability will be low. The cloud cover will also deter daytime heating, which will also keep instability at bay. If we did see a storm, it would likely be in northeast Mississippi. Rain will be hit or miss in Downtown Memphis on Saturday, but you should still bring a rain jacket with you to the Festival.

