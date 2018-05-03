Ole Miss suspends fraternity over hazing

A University of Mississippi fraternity is suspended over hazing violations, according to the dean of students.

School officials suspended the Nu Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity after an investigation uncovered hazing from the chapter.

"Hazing and related behavior that put student health and safety at risk are contrary to the University of Mississippi Creed and will not be tolerated," Dean of Students Mindy Sutton Noss said in a statement.

Alpha Phi Alpha is the first Black Greek Letter fraternity founded in America.

The chapter at Ole Miss is officially disbanded until 2021.

Ole Miss would not comment on specifics of the hazing that got Alpha Phi Alpha suspended. However, students knew about the incident because the university sent out an email.

"I'm not surprised it's still happening because it's been in the culture so long. Do think it should still be happening? No," Ole Miss student Brennen Middleton said.

The university said the details of the hazing won't be released. University police couldn't say if a police report was filed because the record keepers will be out until Monday.

The university did say the investigation revealed "disappointing and troubling activities that led to significant concerns for student health and safety."

This marks the second Ole Miss Greek organization suspended this school year. Sigma Alpha Epsilon also was suspended over hazing.

Ole Miss has set up a Hazing Prevention Task Force. The university has not yet revealed its recommendations for reducing and ultimately stopping hazing. That should come in the next few weeks.

