New mural connects Memphians to volunteer opportunities

Volunteer Odyssey puts up the mural (Source: Volunteer Odyssey)

Volunteer Odyssey has launched its "Heart of Memphis" mural.

The mural at their office on South Main Street connects you in real time to volunteer opportunities.

It's part of Volunteer Odyssey's Year to Volunteer Campaign challenging Memphians to get involved.

This initiative is challenging Memphis to engage 10,000 volunteers in 85,000 hours of service. That translates to $2 million in economic impact.

