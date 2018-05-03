Mid-South coach accused of secretly filming middle school girls

A coach in Alcorn County stands accused of secretly filming female students in the basketball locker room.

Micah Macay Wilbanks was arrested May 2, according to Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell.

Wilbanks is a coach at Kossuth Middle School.

Caldwell said deputies first started investigating Wilbanks when they received tips that he was recording girls in the locker room.

However, Wilbanks has not been formally charged with anything related to that investigation. It remains open and active.

Caldwell said his department is scheduling a probable cause hearing on the case, which is required since Wilbanks was a teacher on duty at the time of the alleged crime.

In the meantime, Wilbanks was arrested and charged with public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5 and WTVA. All rights reserved.