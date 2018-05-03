BSMF organizers encourage festival-goers to use ride-sharing service, public transportation

Downtown Memphis will be packed this weekend with locals and tourists for the Beale Street Music Festival.

Organizers are encouraging festival-goers to use public transportation or ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

"It's just that much easier for everybody who comes down to Beale Street Music Festival if you get your Lyft, that way maybe if you enjoy some of our beverages we have here, it makes it easier for you to get home. And it's also, again, less headache to have to deal with traffic and parking," Robert Griffin, with Memphis in May, said.

There are three designated areas for drop-off and pick up--the gates at West Georgia Avenue and Riverside Drive, Beale Street and Wagner Place, and Union Avenue and Riverside.

This year, Lyft is also providing "Lyft Lounges" to help people beat the heat while waiting for rides.

"It's an opportunity for you guys to make an easy entrance and exit for the Beale Street Music Festival," Griffin said.

If ride-sharing services aren't your thing, organizers said there are several parking garages downtown close to Tom Lee Park.

But organizers also issued a fair warning.

"Make sure you get here early because the parking lots do fill up fast," Griffin said.

Festivalgoers said they're just excited one of the biggest weekends in Memphis is almost here.

"Just seeing a bunch of bands all together, not just going to see one band, but you get to see three, four, five, six different bands all at one time in one place is really cool," one festivalgoer said.

And there are also different discount codes you can use if you plan on using ride-sharing services. To get a free ride--up to $10 off--to or from Tom Lee Park during May 4-7, Lyft users can enter the code DILLYDILLY10 in the Lyft app.

