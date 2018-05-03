New safety measures in place for Beale Street Music Festival

Beale Street Music Festival begins Friday, and there are new security measures in place to keep everyone safe.

Everyone who comes to the festival will have to go through a security checkpoint where they'll be wanded. It's an extra step festival organizers said they're taking to make sure everyone is safe.

"We will be wanding at the gates to make sure. Maybe it's a little more inconvenient, but at the same time, it's going to be a much safer festival when you walk in the door," Robert Griffin, with Memphis in May, said.

The increased security measure is modeled after those at other major music festivals like Jazz Fest in New Orleans.

"Jazz Fest did it in New Orleans. It was very well received, and we all know people appreciate the fact that it's a more secure event, and it makes people feel better about it, gives them peace of mind so they can kick back and enjoy the festival," Griffin said.

Those planning to attend the festival, like Saugie Lopez from Los Angeles, said they like the added sense of security.

"That's good because with all those things happening, you don't want to be so tense when you're at the music festival," Lopez said.

And though the extra measure could cause delays getting in, Austin Prewitt from Dallas said that extra step will be worth it.

"Anything to further safety is always a good thing. It's for the better for the community," Prewitt said.

Organizers suggest allowing yourself extra time for possible delays getting into the festival.

Click here for a full list of things you can and can't bring to Beale Street Music Festival.

