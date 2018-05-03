Memphis man wins $3.5M on Tunica penny slot machine - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis man wins $3.5M on Tunica penny slot machine

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A Memphis man hit the jackpot!

An anonymous Memphis man won more than $3.5 million at a penny slot machine at Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica.

The casino said the man was betting $4 on a Cher slot machine when he hit the jackpot.

