Dashcam video catches taxi burglar in action

A car burglar picked the wrong vehicle to break into after the crime was captured on camera.

A cab driver told police he was getting ready for work on Tuesday when he noticed several items missing from his car on Stonewall Street in Midtown.

Luckily for investigators, the cab's dash camera was rolling the entire time and caught the man climbing into the vehicle and looking around.

If you recognize this suspect, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.