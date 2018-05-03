Man critically injured in Hollywood neighborhood shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the Hollywood neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on North Hollywood Street near the intersection of Hanwood Street around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH...

