Family, fellow police officers remember Forrest City officer shot and killed at home

Thursday night, friends, family, and coworkers of Forrest City Police Officer Oliver Johnson remembered a man who served with honor and integrity.

He was a role model for both the community and for his two daughters.

"He was a family man,” said Johnson’s coworker, Lt. Darren Smith. “You didn't see him with his pants sagging. You didn't see him doing anything other than representing what a man should be. He always put his children before anything."

As his mother Mary was comforted, his “work mom” Lt. Marilyn Reynolds eulogized the 25-year-old police officer who brought great honor to the badge.

"He was a damn good one, pardon my French, but he was good,” Lt. Reynolds said. “He was a people person, we loved that, he was a people person who helped diffuse a situation."

"It's just, it’s sad,” said Johnson’s aunt Serenia Curtis. “It’s just so sad. I don't understand."

Johnson's family is struggling with his death. He was hit by a stray bullet Saturday in his West Memphis apartment and killed while playing video games with his daughters.

Investigators said the suspects were trying to shoot at a group outside the apartment and ended up hitting Johnson.

Police don't believe Johnson was the intended target of the shooting, but an innocent bystander.

“My nephew is dead today because of another young man who somehow lost his way,” Curtis said. “And we need to do more."

Johnson did more. He achieved his dream of becoming a police officer. He brought his department closer together. He led a life that set an example for others.

"He was a good man,” Lt. Reynolds said. “He will be missed."

"I'm sad and heartbroken because I know he had a bright future, and I'm gonna miss him," Curtis said.

A GoFundMe was set up to support Johnson's family. Click here if you'd like to donate.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.