Another music fest and another chance of rain

The Memphis In May Beale Street Music Festival is here again, and again there is a chance for rain.

But don't let that stop you from making plans to attend because timing may work out perfectly!

A cold front that triggered severe storms across the Plains and Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will enter the Mid-South late Friday.

Scattered showers are expected to break out in advance of the front with heavier rain along and just behind the front. Forecast models Thursday indicated the most likely time for the rain to develop Friday would be during the late afternoon and evening hours.

But those same models also indicate activity to be widely scattered meaning that many areas, including Memphis, could remain dry.

Then the cold front itself is expected to move from west to east through the Mid-South late Friday night into early Saturday morning, and that is when the majority of rain is expected to fall.

The front will then slowly move through West Tennessee and North Mississippi, keeping scattered showers mainly in advance of the front, but some scattered showers are expected behind the front keeping the chance for rain lingering into the afternoon and early evening hours.

However, as the front slowly moves east the rain will follow along and behind which would take it farther away from downtown as the day progresses. Then Saturday night, a much drier pattern takes shape leading to sunshine on Sunday.

So, don't let the forecast keep you away from the great music and all the fun this weekend.

Just take a poncho and the First Alert Weather app which will alert you to any precipitation near you and give you instant access to live radar data.

I'll see you there!

