Woman in motorized wheelchair struck near Overton Square - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman in motorized wheelchair struck near Overton Square

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A person is recovering after being hit in her motorized wheelchair near Overton Square.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Madison Avenue and South Cox Street.

Memphis Police Department is investigating a silver Buick with a damaged bumper.

The force of the crash was enough to snap off the back of the wheelchair.

MPD said the pedestrian was in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly