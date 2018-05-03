Woman in motorized wheelchair struck near Overton Square

A person is recovering after being hit in her motorized wheelchair near Overton Square.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Madison Avenue and South Cox Street.

Memphis Police Department is investigating a silver Buick with a damaged bumper.

The force of the crash was enough to snap off the back of the wheelchair.

MPD said the pedestrian was in non-critical condition.

