MPD investigating after teen shot, killed outside club

A 16-year-old shot outside a Frayser nightclub has died, and police still need your help finding his killer.

Investigators released surveillance video last month from outside Club Infiniti on North Watkins.

Police say several people were shooting at each other, and Roger Young Jr. was struck. He died two days later.

Investigators want to identify the three people in this video.

If you know anything that can help solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

