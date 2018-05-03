West Memphis first responders stage mock car crash ahead of prom

First responders in West Memphis had a somber message to send to high school students on Thursday.

Firefighters, police, and medical personnel staged a mock car crash as part of "Prom Promise."

The event is meant to show high school seniors the deadly consequences of drinking and driving, and the life-long impact it can have on young people.

Firefighters practiced extracting victims from the car and even called in a hospital wing helicopter.

