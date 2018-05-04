5-year-old girl shot in leg released from hospital

A 5-year-old girl has been released from the hospital after being shot in the leg in southwest Memphis on Thursday night.

Police said she was inside her home on Alta Road, between Mitchell and Brooks Roads, when the shooting happened.

Neighbor Sarah Thompson said she’s sick of the violence.

"They probably never imagined they was going to hit this little girl, but when you do stuff like that you never know who you're going to hit,” Thompson said. “They could have killed this baby."

There is no word on a possible suspect at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.