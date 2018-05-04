Man due in court on charge of raping student after school

A Man accused of raping a girl walking home from school faced a judge Friday.

Bobby Milton is charged with aggravated rape after a girl was taken while she walked home from school near Melrose High School and raped. It's unclear which school the girl attends.

The victim said Milton forced her into an abandoned house and assaulted her.

Milton's case was reset for next Friday, May 11 where he will be appointed an attorney.

