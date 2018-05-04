2 men shot across street from each other

Two men were shot across the street from each other Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

One man was shot walking out of a convenience store.

The shooting happened at Chelsea Express, at the corner of Chelsea Avenue and University Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but officers believe he will be OK.

Around the same time, another man was hit by gunfire across the street.

Officers said they later found the man asleep in his car. He didn't even know he was shot.

That victim is also expected to be OK.

Officers are investigating the possibility of a shootout in the area.

