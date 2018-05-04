Man hid ecstasy pills in child's pants during traffic stop, police say

A Memphis dad is behind bars after police said he hid ecstasy pills in his daughter's pants during a traffic stop.

Memphis police officers stopped a car driven by Terrance Lyles because it matched a car fitting the description of one connected to a shooting.

While police did not have the right car for the shooting, they did find that Lyles had a revoked license due to an unpaid fine.

Upon patting Lyles down, officers said he had an empty plastic bag in his hand and tried to throw a handful of pills from his other hand into his mouth--none of them made it.

Officers picked up the pills from the ground and found them to be ecstasy, complete with Hello Kitty and dominoes patterns.

Lyles' two children were in the backseat. When officers spoke to the boy, 3, he said "my daddy put something in my sister's pants."

Police shook the 6-year-old girl's pants leg and three bags of drugs fell out.

Officers found the bags to have 146 ecstasy pills and 47 pills found to be Alprazolam (commonly referred to as Xanax).

Lyles is charged with child abuse/neglect, driving with a revoked license, possession with intent to sell, and tampering with evidence. He was given a bond of $150,000.

