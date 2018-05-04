Scattered showers kick off weekend

A cold front is slowing moving through the Mid-South, bringing scattered showers to much of the area.

Heavier rainfall is expected late Friday night into early Saturday morning followed by scattered showers continuing into the afternoon hours.

Clouds will gradually clear Saturday night with lows falling into the upper 50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

A cold front will move through the area late Sunday night bringing a slight chance of a shower and lows in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.