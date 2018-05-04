Death of Southland Mall GM leaves void in community

The City of Memphis, Whitehaven community and brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity have lost a gentle giant. Michael L. Rixter, General Manager at Southland Mall passed away on Monday, April 30, 2018.

Rixter guided Whitehaven's Southland Mall for 16 years from the loss of Macy's Department store in the Spring of 2015 but maintaining Sears as an anchor store. The mall also welcomed new tenants from an Optometrist, to specialty retail stores and the Shelby County Health Department.

"Uncle Mike was a true gentleman, with a big personality and smile that would light up a room," Rixter's niece Porsche Stevens said. "He had a love for serving people and was always ready to share good news. Michael Rixter loved God, loved his family and loved life."

Michael Rixter was a 1971 graduate of Southside High School who also attended Fisk University.

Rixter, 64, leaves his wife, Rosalyn and three children.

